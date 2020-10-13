1/
Angela Edwards
MCDERMOTT-Angela Kay Edwards, 57, of McDermott passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 20, 1963 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Larry and Mary Sue Hiles Wilson.

Angie was a caregiver and a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Richard "Rick" Edwards, October 13, 2014; and one son, David Scott Mills.

Angie is survived by one son, Aaron (Ashley) Mills of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Ava and A.J. Mills; and two brothers, Larry "Bubby" Wilson Jr. of Otway and Keith Wilson of Chesapeake.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Rockwell Cemetery. The arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
