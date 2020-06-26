Angela Large-Haas
1965 - 2020
Coal Grove -Angela Jane Large-Haas, 54, of Coal Grove, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence, with her family by her side. Angela was born September 14, 1965, in Ironton, Ohio; the daughter to Sarah Unrue Large and late Wayne Edward Large. She is survived by her husband Alva "AB" Haas, whom she married April 8, 2011.

Mrs. Haas was a graduate of Portsmouth West High School and obtained her Associates Degree in Nursing from Rio Grande University. She was a Registered Nurse for Jo-Lin Health Center and Sunset Nursing Home for 25 years until she retired in 2015. In addition, she was an Eddy Award Winner, tennis fan, euchre player, Ohio State fan, she enjoyed the beach and cooking holiday dinners for her family.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Helen Large and maternal grandparents, Cobb and Harriet Unrue.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by three sons: Bradley Pennington of Charleston, West Virginia, Eli Pennington of Kitts Hill, Ohio and Isaac Pennington of Coal Grove, Ohio. A step-daughter: Alivia Haas of Rush, Kentucky; and brother: John C. Large of Hanging Rock, Ohio.

Memorial Services will be 6:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street Ironton with Pastor Kyle Taylor officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 P.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Haas family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.



Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
JUN
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Phillips Funeral Home
