Angela Siegle

Service Information
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
45694
(740)-574-2543
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
OTWAY — Angela Rose Siegle, 45, of Otway, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. Angela was born February 18, 1974 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Vanessa Adkins Otworth. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her Grandmother, who raised her, Bertha Adkins; a brother, Pat Adkins and a sister, Sheila Adkins. Angela is survived by two sons, Eric Adkins and Justin Broughton; a brother, Jeff Adkins; two sisters, Vickie Adkins and Nikki Velazquez; her Grandfather, Gora Adkins and her companion, Larry Stone.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Sandy Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
