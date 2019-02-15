ANGELO GEORGE ANTONAROS

PORTSMOUTH — Angelo George Antonaros, 65, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born July 16, 1953 in Portsmouth, a son of the late George and Mary Degrie Antonaros.

Angelo was a 1972 PHS graduate and a retired welder from the former New Boston Coke Plant.

Surviving are his son, Nicholas Ryan (Courtney) Antonaros of Wheelersburg; two brothers, Aristos Antonaros of Portsmouth and Steve Antonaros of South Webster; one sister, Pansy (Glen) Gambill of Wheelersburg; and two grandchildren, Aubrey and Jordan Antonaros.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rick Clark, Minister, officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

