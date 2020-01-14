JAMESTOWN-Anita Louise Bone, 58, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 24, 1961, in Lucasville, Ohio, the daughter of Willard "Bill"and Margaret Louise Hickman Buckler. Anita was a 1979 Valley High School graduate and was a very loving caring person. She loved to work in her flower garden. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bone, whom she married, September 3, 1993, her mother, Margaret Louise Buckler, Portsmouth, a son, Michael Craig (Becky) Atkinson, Maineville, a step-daughter, Brandi (Chuck) Rennick, Huber Heights, four grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Vivian, Gemma, Christopher, step-grandchildren, Nick and Tegan, a brother, Willard Buckler, Jr., Lucasville, a niece, Jody (Brian) Hester, Liberty Township, a nephew, Aaron (Jennifer) Buckler, Lucasville, and by many cousins and close friends whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Willard "Bill" Buckler. Services will be held at 12 noon, January 15, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 10am Wednesday, until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.