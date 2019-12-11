SCIOTOVILLE — Anita Louise Carter, 56, of Sciotoville, passed unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. Born on October 29, 1963 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Grace "Jo" Gertrude Young and Ettsal Warren "E.W." Young.

Anita graduated from Minford High School, where she was a cheerleader, and the nurse's aide program at the Scioto County Joint Vocational School in the class of 1982. She then went on to pursue a degree as an LPN, and impacted many people, while working at SOMC, Greenbriar Nursing Home, and Heartland of Portsmouth.

Anita was a member of James Irwin Post 622 American Legion's Ladies Auxiliary, and was a founding member of James Irwin Post 622 American Legion's Juniors Auxiliary.

She was a very active mother and grandmother and loved to spend time with her family, supporting all their sports and activities, and making crafts for her family and friends.

Also preceding her in death were her brother, William (Tom) Young, mother-in-law, Zepha Carter, a grandson, Zachary Tyler Rhoden, and two sisters, Janie Carter and Renae Carter.

Anita is survived by her husband, John Carter, her high school sweetheart and love of her life, whom she married on July 18, 1981 in Sciotoville; their four children, Amanda Carter-Moore, Wesley (Amanda) Carter, Eric Carter, and Tressa Carter; her siblings, Warren (Barb) Young, John (Nancy) Young, Sharon S. Young, Tammy L. Collier, Robert "Bobby" Carter, Teri Bowling, Sandy (David) Rader, and Scott Carter; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Carter, Caden Rhoden, Kameron Carter, and Kylee Carter; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

A Celebration of Anita's Life will be held at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Kenton Powell officiating.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The family is requesting donations to an established GoFundMe account. www.brantfuneralservice.com.