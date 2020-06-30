WEST PORTSMOUTH-Anita Hayslip, 47 of West Portsmouth died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born April 22, 1973 in Portsmouth to the late Harold Wayne Hayslip and Jeannie (May) Hayslip who survives.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jimmy McCullough officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.