Ann Cunningham died March 17, 2020 at Crestview Rehab with family by her side. Anna was the third child of Sally Pelphrey Adams, and Elmer Adams. She was born in Portsmouth, OH on March 19, 1929.

In 1947 Ann graduated from East High School (Portsmouth) and married her high school sweetheart, Bill Cunningham, a year later. She and Bill lived many places in Ohio, including Portsmouth, Lancaster, and Columbus. Ann worked for the Scioto Trail Grade School, J.C.Penney's, and was a head cook in the South-Western City School's cafeteria. Ann and Bill were also members of the Maple Street United Methodist Church.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bill Cunningham; son-in-law Tim Scholl; daughter, Cheryl Scholl; siblings, Jenny Wykoff; and brothers, Delbert, and Don Adams; and parents.

She leaves behind son, Tom (Patsy) Cunningham; daughter, Cassie (Jan) Pulsinelli; brother, Eldon Adams; and close sister-in-law, Janet Doyle; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Anna suffered from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. The family would like to thank FairHoPe Hospice, Crestview Rehab, and Primrose Assisted Living for their mother's excellent care.

A private family service will be observed at a later date. Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.

