Obituary
ANN MARIE ROBISON

SCIOTOVILLE —Ann Marie Robison, 59, of Sciotoville, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on August 24, 1959, in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Vernon and Evelyn Richendollar Robison and was a homemaker.

Ann attended various churches, where she enjoyed singing for them. An activity she enjoyed was eating at the Ponderosa each month.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Eugene Borden, a brother, George (Linda) Robison of Columbus; two sisters, Grace Bowen of Wheelersburg and Dorothy Mollett of Marion and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with interment in Brick Union Cemetery in Lloyd, KY.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Times from June 30 to July 1, 2019
