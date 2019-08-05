ANNA F. HILL

NEW BOSTON —Anna Faye Hill, 73, of New Boston, a longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away at her home Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Ann was born Jan.8, 1946 in Wellston, a daughter of the late Dale Edgar and Frances Maxine Loudermilk Willis.

She was a licensed beautician in the Portsmouth area for more than 50 years. Ann was a member of the Temple Baptist Church where she was involved in many of the ministries of the church.

She was preceded in death Oct.17, 2006 by her husband Gary Lee Hill whom she married in Portsmouth Oct. 31, 1962. Surviving Ann are two daughters; Kimberly Sue (David) Frazie of Minford and Tina Ann (Andrew) Wilburn of Delaware; four grandchildren, Jeremy Frazie, C.C. Frazie Lewis, Joshua Irwin, Caleb Wilburn and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lee Hill and sister Barbara Sue Ashmore.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with the Rev. John Gowdy officiating. The

family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5 to 8 P.M. and Wednesday from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour. Interment will be in the Scioto Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Temple Baptist Church.

