WEST PORTSMOUTH-Anna Louise Blevins Journey, 88 of West Portsmouth died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born June 7, 1931 in Scioto County to the late David and Viola Edith Fite Blevins. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, David Nathaniel Journey, her second husband, John Henry Journey, 2 daughters; Lois Ann Journey and Wanda Ann Journey, 2 grandsons; Joseph Lee Journey and John Alexander Journey, a brother, Charles Blevins, and 2 sisters; Garnett Moore and Mary Fitzgerald.

Anna was a homemaker and member of Sand Hill IPCC.

Anna is survived by 7 sons; Mike Journey, Bart Journey, Sam Journey, Matt Journey, Reese Journey, Tony Journey, and Teddy Journey, 3 daughters; Virginia Sadler, Amanda Newman, and Peggy Fegly, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, a brother, Alfred Blevins, a sister, Rosie Pennington, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Sam Pennington officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com