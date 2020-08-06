1/2
Anna Justice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SCIOTOVILLE-Anna Lee Justice age 79 of Sciotoville went to be with the Lord August 5, 2020 at her home. She was born September 22, 1940 in Springfield, to Isaac and Velda (Jarrell) Boyd. Anna Loved writing songs and poetry. She was very gifted musically and was a wonderful musician who could play the piano, accordian, harmonica, and guitar. She loved watching birds, gardening and canning.

She is survived by a son Mark (Amanda) Bond of Sciotoville; daughter, Melvina Bond of Summerset, KY; brother June (Barbara) Boyd of Shelby; sister, Penny (Frank) Pilo of Belleville, seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husbands, Marvin Bond, Henry Adkins, James Clay, Arnold Justice, and a daughter Marvina Bond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Grace Point Sanctuary in Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Mark A. Meyer Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Fond memories of Anna and condolences may be sent to www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved