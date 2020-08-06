Anna Justice

SCIOTOVILLE-Anna Lee Justice age 79 of Sciotoville went to be with the Lord August 5, 2020 at her home. She was born September 22, 1940 in Springfield, to Isaac and Velda (Jarrell) Boyd. Anna Loved writing songs and poetry. She was very gifted musically and was a wonderful musician who could play the piano, accordian, harmonica, and guitar. She loved watching birds, gardening and canning.

She is survived by a son Mark (Amanda) Bond of Sciotoville; daughter, Melvina Bond of Summerset, KY; brother June (Barbara) Boyd of Shelby; sister, Penny (Frank) Pilo of Belleville, seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded by her husbands, Marvin Bond, Henry Adkins, James Clay, Arnold Justice, and a daughter Marvina Bond.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Grace Point Sanctuary in Lexington, Ohio with Pastor Mark A. Meyer Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Friends may call Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Fond memories of Anna and condolences may be sent to www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.