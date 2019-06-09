ANNA LEE FURNIER

STOUT —Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anna Lee Furnier, 88, of Stout, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8th at Hillview Retirement Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Born February 27, 1931, in Buena Vista, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe and Bessie Hazelbaker. Anna Lee was a dedicated homemaker, a longtime member of Friendship United Methodist Church, and retired from the Washington Nile Local School District.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Furnier; two daughters, Patty Hunter and husband, Glenn of Greensboro, Georgia, and Pam Riepenhoff and her husband, Paul of Wheelersburg, Ohio, one son, Ron Furnier and his wife, Melissa of Cary, North Carolina; a sister, Betty Shiveley of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; Matt Hunter, Jay Hunter, Tim Hunter, Brooke Coriell, AJ Furnier and Alexander Furnier, two step-grandchildren Mike Riepenhoff and Tammi Pye. Anna Lee also had ten great-grandchildren, Tylar Monroe, Heidi Hunter, Katie Hunter, Grant Hunter, Landon Hunter, Tinleigh Coriell, and Dane Coriell, three step great-grandchildren Taylor Reynolds, Paige Reynolds, and Audrey Riepenhoff. She was proceeded in death by her sisters Junie Ralston, Rosemary Knick, and granddaughter Terra Bowman.

The family will receive friends at Daehler Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11th. A funeral service will directly follow the visitation at 1:00 PM. A private family graveside service will follow at the Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave, New York, NY 1001, or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662.