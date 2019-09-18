WHEELERSBURG — Anna Mae Roof, age 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room. She was born March 23, 1940 in Butler County, Ohio to the late Charles and Selma (Pyle) Roof. Anna Loved to cook, enjoyed working in flower and vegetable gardens. Watching birds, cats, dogs and really any animals. She also loved enjoying the outdoors.

Anna is survived by a brother, James Richard Roof of Wheelersburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles S. Roof, Harold Gene Roof, George W. Roof, and two infant brothers; two sisters, Elma L. Roof and Mary Lou Henry.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Rick Henderson officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Fond memories of Anna and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.