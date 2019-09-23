POWELL — Anna Mae (Reed) Vallance 92 of Powell passed on Sept. 16, 2019. She was born in New Boston, OH to Myron and Charlotte (Hayburn) Reed who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her former husband Charles, and a brother Paul. She is survived by 2 daughters Mary (John) Hermiz, and Donna (Patrick) Petty, 4 grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer) Newkirk, Matthew Hermiz, Daniel (Jill) Hermiz, and Hannah (Brian) Estabrook, and 8 great grandchildren. Anna worked at Lazarus, and then 30 years for the Columbus Public Schools as the cafeteria manager.

A visitation and funeral were held on Monday Sept. 23 at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road Columbus, OH 43231 with burial in Kingwood Memorial Park. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for their compassionate care.