SOUTH SHORE-Anna Lee Marshall, 80, of South Shore, KY passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, KY. She was born September 20, 1939 in Greenup, KY a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Callahan Fannin.

She was part of the Book Club at the South Shore Library, a member of the South Shore First Christian Church and worked at Marting's Department Store for 40 years.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one daughter Ruth Ann Marshall and one brother Bill Bergman.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years Cecil Marshall, one son Keith Marshall; one daughter, Pam Marshall both of South Shore, KY; one sister Martha (Joe) Woods of Columbus, OH; and several other family and friends who will sadly miss her.

Funeral Services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the South Shore First Christian Church, 28199 US-23 South Shore, KY with Pastor Brett Unger officiating. Burial will follow at MT Zion Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday at the Church from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY are caring for arrangements.

