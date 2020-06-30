Anna Nickel

SOUTH SHORE, KY-Anna V. Nickel, 82, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Anna was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna Collins Nickel.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Winn, Wanda Bush, Freda Owens and brothers, Kenneth, Fred, Harland and Henry Edward Nickel.

She is survived by one sister, Wilma Keatley and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

Anna was a graduate of McKell High School and Portsmouth Business College. She was previously employed by First and Peoples Bank and Prudential Insurance Company.

A private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.