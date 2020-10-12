1/
Anna Risner
COLUMBUS – Anna Louise Risner, 90, of Columbus, formerly of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Columbus. Anna was born May 6, 1930 in Fairfield, Ohio to the late Ed Clark and Madia Sharp Clark. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Everett Risner August 23, 2017 whom she married May 8, 1950 in Columbus and sixteen siblings. Anna is survived by two daughters, Joyce Ann (Jon) Barnes of Cleveland and Peggy Louise Risner of Columbus; a brother, Loren Clark of Newark; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services for Anna will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
