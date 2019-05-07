ANNA LOUISE SAGRAVES

PORTSMOUTH — Anna Louise Sagraves, 85, of Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Rosemount Pavilion. She was born January 7, 1934 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Daniel Edward and Mae Luella Elliott Buckley.

Anna was a homemaker and had worked for the Board of Elections and the Ohio Employment Office. A Portsmouth High School graduate, she was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and a former DeMolay Mother.

Her husband, Byrle Edwin "Johnny" Sagraves, preceded her in death June 30, 2017. They were married in Portsmouth on July 27, 1955.

Surviving are her son, Dan E. Sagraves of Fairview Park; two grandchildren, Jonathon P. (fiancée Sage) Sagraves and Kelsey Ann Sagraves; and her brother, Frederick (Peggy) Buckley of West Portsmouth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Greg Carter officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 7 P.M. and one hour prior to services Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

