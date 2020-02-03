PORTSMOUTH-Anna Lee Scherer, 91, of Portsmouth, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Kingsbrook Life Care Center in Ashland, KY. She was born January 9, 1929 in Portsmouth, to the late Paul and Mary (Turner) Elliott.

Anna was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, she played the piano, was a member of the church choir, led the Sunday morning Rosary group, a member of the Right to Life, and was a retired LPN, having worked as a rehab counselor for the state of Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Scherer, whom died on November 11, 2002, a daughter, Rachel L. Howe, a son, Lawrence L. Scherer, two granddaughters, Stephanie Stamper and Tiffany Gunter, and her brothers; John Elliott, Jennings Elliott, Ronald Elliott, and Donald Elliott.

She is survived by her six children; Mary Anne Angel (Gene) of Xenia, Gloria Timberlake (Roger) Cincinnati, Theresa Metzler (Kevin) of Lucasvile, Donna Malone (Bruce) of New Boston, John Scherer(Ellie) of Portsmouth, Laura Bailey (Michael) of Wheelersburg, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Stamper of New Boston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Monica Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home. A Recitation of the Rosary will take place Wednesday evening at 7:30, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anna's memory to St. Monica Catholic Church or the Ohio Right to Life.