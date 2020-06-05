PORTSMOUTH-Anna Jean Ridgeway Vice, 86, of Portsmouth, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 5, 2020, at The Riverbend House in Wheelersburg. She was born April 3, 1934, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Arlin and Eva Ridgeway and loving stepmother Zelma Ridgeway. After graduating from Portsmouth West High School in 1952, Anna then attended Trinity Baptist College in Garden Grove, California. Upon her return to Portsmouth, she worked at Bigelow Methodist Church as a Secretary. She was married May 21, 1955, at Manley Methodist Church to Arthur E. "Gene" Vice, who preceded her in death November of 2017. In her married life, Anna worked at Montgomery Ward Department Store and together with Gene, opened two grocery stores, a laundry mat, and began the Gene Vice Insurance Agency, which remained open in Portsmouth for forty years. In her life, Anna has been a member of Central Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church where she was active in the Women's Maranatha Class, Communion Committee, taught VBS, helped with Youth Groups and was on the Sunrise Service Committee. She is survived by her children, Candace (Steve) Boden, of Portsmouth; Arthur (Perrin) Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; Cheryl (Ben) Aldridge, of Humble, TX; her grandchildren, Sara (Damian) Pickering, of Lexington, KY; Katherine Boden of Lexington, KY; Hannah (Andrew) McGinnis, of St. Louis, MO; Joshua Aldridge, of Dallas, TX; Caleb (Gabriel) Aldridge, of Houston, TX; Darrah Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; Alanna Vice, of Virginia Beach, VA; and one great grandchild, Emery Grace Pickering, of Lexington, KY. Anna is also survived by one brother, Richard Ridgeway, of Culver, IN; four sisters, Opal (Ron) Wright, of Meridian, ID; Linda (Jerry) Musick, of Clearmont, FL; Janet (Steve) Cristellli, of Clearmont, FL, and Nancy (Jody) Dadosky, of Minford, OH. She was also preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Robert, Birch and James Ridgeway. Private funeral services will be held at F.C. Daehler Mortuary with Pastor John Gowdy officiating, with public interment at Memorial Burial Park at 1:00PM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The family would like to sincerely thank The Riverbend House Staff and Heartland Hospice Staff for their kindness and compassion that was shared by all. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage Memorial contributions to The Riverbend House or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be made to www.fcdaehlermortuary.com or our Facebook page.