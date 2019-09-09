PORTSMOUTH —AnnaBelle Carver, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her residence.

She was born July 19, 1930 in Lockbourne, Ohio a daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Ada Vera Valentine Forshey.

AnnaBelle was a retired Data Processor for Scioto Memorial Hospital, a member of the Shawnee Bears Club, a volunteer for Southern Ohio Medical Center, and a Columbus Central High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Edward Carver; her brother, Franklin Forshey, and her sister, Betty Butt.

AnnaBelle is survived by three daughters, Catherine (Warren) Frye of Portsmouth, Barbara Cablish of Portsmouth, and Rebecca (Douglas) Moore of Orient, Ohio; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Potter House Ministries, 5409 Winchester Avenue, Sciotoville, OH 45662.