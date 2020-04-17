WEST PORTSMOUTH — Annetta (Wiley) Bricker, 82, of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born April 1, 1938 in Portsmouth Flora (Miller) Wiley. Annetta was a cook and a school bus driver for Washington-Nile Township Schools for over 20 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She loved vacationing with her family and taking trips to the casino.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles "Bud" Bricker, who died March 4, 2018, three sons; Theodore, Buddy, and Mark Bricker, a grandson, Jesse Butcher, a great-great-granddaughter, Ashtyn Reed, and five siblings; Paul and Don Wiley, Donna Bailey, Edna Jenkins, and Barbara Wiley.

Annetta is survived by her three sons; Michael Bricker (Julie) of West Portsmouth, Scott Bricker (Jennifer) of West Portsmouth, and Alf Bricker (Kellie) of Coal Grove, three daughters; Barb Sadler (William) of West Portsmouth, Teresa Scott (Carl) of West Portsmouth, and Annetta Newman (Brian) of McDermott, 19 grandchildren; William Sadler, Joshua Sadler, Charles Sadler, Angel Sadler, Larry Scott, Luke Bricker, Travis Bricker, Erika Bricker, Cassy Parker, Gibby Parker, Jerod Bricker, Amanda Rundquist, Brandi Bricker, Austin Bricker, Jared Redoutey, Kirsten Hughes, Cody Bricker, Terra Butcher, and little Jesse Butcher, 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Patty Maynard (Gary) of Grove City, and an awesome aunt for several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are private due to the government restrictions and can be viewed during a livestream at https://youtu.be/tlxtFFqcrPw at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, where the family welcomes visitors at 1:45 P.M