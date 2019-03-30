ANNETTE MILLER

MCDERMOTT —Annette Sue Miller, 89, of McDermott, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at SOMC Hospice.

She was born November 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Kenneth Smith and Susie Crabtree Martin.

Annette was a retired SOCF Administrative Secretary, a member of the McDermott Community of Christ, a member of the Rush Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a 1947 McDermott High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Glen Miller, December 19, 2011; her step-father, Raymond Martin; and five brothers, Jack, Larry, Thomas, Bernard, and Edward Martin.

Annette is survived by two sons, Jeremy (Marilyn) Miller of McDermott and David Miller of McDermott; seven grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Winona Steele of Lucasville.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the McDermott Branch of the Community of Christ with Elder Ed Cable officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.