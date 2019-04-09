ANNETTE KAYE OILER
WHEELERSBURG — Annette Kaye Oiler, 57, of Wheelersburg, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at SOMC Hospice of Portsmouth, after a lengthy battle with Cancer. Annette is survived by a husband, Trent Oiler with whom she had enjoyed life for 37 years, a son, Trent Davis and wife Renita of Bourneville, Ohio, James Oiler of Wheelersburg; grandchildren, Kempton Franks, Oney Briggs, Mattie Davis, Ethan Davis and a brother Jeff Jenkins of Massieville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Delores (nee Ward) Jenkins of Circleville and a daughter Misty Dawn Oiler of Wheelersburg. Annette was a loving mother, devoted wife and faithful friend. Her work ethic, generosity and infectious laugh will never be forgotten by those who loved her.
The family would like to thank everyone at SOMC Hospice for their exemplary care of Annette and the family. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Annette's name to SOMC Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Bloom Freewill Baptist Church, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolence to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.