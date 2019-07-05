ANNETTE JANE YATES

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA —Annette Jane Yates, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Linden House Assisted Living in Charlottesville, VA. She was born January 14, 1945, in Portsmouth, OH. She was a successful hair stylist, owning and operating A Salon: Annette's Place in Roanoke, VA for more than 30 years. In her downtime, Annette enjoyed reading, painting, gardening and listening to jazz music. Annette is survived by her son, Eric Stevens Yates and his girlfriend, Cassi Ferrell; her sister Connie Carpenter and brothers Jeffrey, Dennis and Keith Stevens as well as many nieces and nephews. Annette was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Genevieve Stevens as well as her brothers, Gary, Gregory and Lynn Stevens.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Teague Funeral Home located at 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.