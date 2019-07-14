ANNIS L. (SCOTT) HORNER

PORTSMOUTH —Annis L. (Scott) Horner, 65 of Portsmouth was called home to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019. She was born April 17, 1954, to the late James T. and Dorothy Scott. Annis is survived by her brothers, Michael (Karen) Scott, Ronnie (Joyce) Scott, Thomas Scott, Richard Scott, Rue (Ann) Scott, Johnny (Sherry) Scott, and Denny (Shelly) Scott, sisters, Kate Swords, Jean (Jerry) Swords, and Barb Scott, her son, J.D. Horner, stepdaughter, Angie (Tim) Bussa, grandchildren, Hailee, Mark, Amber, Brittany, and Justin, great-grandson, Alexander, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Annis was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, John Horner, Jr., and her brothers, Randy Scott, Jeff Scott, and Paul Scott.

Annis was a long time employee of Onslow County Schools, serving as a cafeteria manager at Dixon Elementary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, watching Ohio State football and being out on their boat.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Pastor David Monroe will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.