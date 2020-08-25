Annis Reinkoester

HOT SPRINGS, AR-Annis Miller Reinkoester, 83, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning August 23, 2020. She was born Annis Bennett Miller in Portsmouth, Ohio, on December 14, 1936 to the late Elizabeth Marian (Dillon) Miller and Ward McGlaughlin Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ward M. Miller Jr., Whitney D. Miller, Henry J. Miller, and her sisters, Marian Knox and Rosamond French.

Annis is survived by her husband and best friend of 61 years, Edward C. Reinkoester of Hot Springs; sons, Edward C. Reinkoester III of Hot Springs, James B. Reinkoester of Charlotte, NC, Ward W. Reinkoester (Paige) of Sarasota, FL; and granddaughters, Whitney and Ashley Reinkoester of Katy, TX.

A wonderful woman, whom a stranger she never knew. Annis graduated from Portsmouth High School with the class of 1954. She subsequently attended Gulfpark Junior Collge in Gulfport, Mississippi and graduated from the Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City.

Annis met the love of her life, Edward C. Reinkoester, in Denver, Colorado in 1958, and they were married on November 29th of that same year. She spent many wonderful years as the dedicated wife of an Air Force officer, making many moves and many friends along the way.

Annis was an avid bridge player, bowler and golfer as well as a lover of knowledge and adventure. Annis was a longtime member of the 7th Day Adventist Church and was well sustained in her faith.

Burial will be in Portsmouth, Ohio where she will be laid to rest alongside her siblings and parents.

Many thanks to the caregivers of Kindred Hospice for all of their care and support, with a special thank you to Katie Bennett.

