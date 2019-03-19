ANTHONY WAYNE "TONY" THACKER

MCDERMOTT — Anthony Wayne "Tony" Thacker, 51 of McDermott passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in a tragic car accident in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was born September 20, 1967 in Portsmouth to the late Charles Thacker Sr. and Anna Pennington Thacker who survives.

Tony was always joking and aggravating people which was part of his charm and why he was loved by everyone. He was in Minnesota working and trying to turn his life around and make amends for his wrongs in life. Rest in Peace Tony, your family and friends will miss you dearly.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Ariel, 2 grandchildren; Aleigha and Kaden, 5 brothers; Charlie (Pat) Thacker, Tom (Sharon) Thacker, Steve (Tonya) Thacker, James (Danielle) Thacker, and John Thacker, 2 sisters; Barbara Thacker and Susan (John) Ingles, several nieces and nephews, as well as his very special friend and extended family member, Molly Jarrells.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday March 23, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Sam Pennington officiating and interment in Siloam Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences and donations can be made at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.