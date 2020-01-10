MCDERMOTT-Anthony Dewayne Yazell, 37, of McDermott, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born December 26, 1982 in Portsmouth to Darrell Potts and Betty (Yazell) Frye.

He was in the Laborers Union and worked as a Flagger. Anthony was a hardworking, loyal, and genuine friend, who was a great father and loved his family very much. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar, and loved the outdoors, riding four-wheelers.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Betty Frye and her husband Terry, of Portsmouth, and he was lucky enough to have two other fathers that all loved him dearly, Samuel Brown of Firebrick, KY, and Darrell Potts of Cincinnati. He is survived by a daughter, Shealyn Yazell and a son, Caden Yazell, both of Portsmouth, and by his fiancé, Beth Jordan and her children; Lina, D.J., and Thadd. He is also survived by four brothers; Samuel Brown II, Joseph Brown, Bryson Frye, and Eric Brown, all of Portsmouth, his sisters; Sunshine Brown of Beaver, Hailie Frye of Portsmouth, and Kaitlyn Lute of West Union. He also leaves behind three grandmothers, Linda Potts of Portsmouth, Alice Potts of New Boston and Nola Brown of Firebrick Ky.

Anthony is preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Allen Brown and a grandfather, George Potts.

Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM noon on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Nile Township. A visitation for friends and family will be on Monday, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home, and again one hour before the service on Tuesday.