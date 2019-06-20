Archie Arthur (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Archie Arthur.
Service Information
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH
45663
(740)-858-4100
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ARCHIE C. ARTHUR

BLANCHESTER — Archie C. Arthur, 77 of Blanchester, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the Laurels of Blanchester. He was born February 13, 1942 in Portsmouth to the late Donald and Evelyn Coleman Arthur Sr.

Archie worked at Coney Island and retired from Sheridan Hotels in Columbus, Ohio. Archie loved Portsmouth Raceway Park and enjoyed working there. He loved to play bingo and cornhole. He was a great volunteer; in Portsmouth, he volunteered at the Eagles and American Legion and in Blanchester, he volunteered at the Continental Manor. He loved to help people, he was really loved at the Laurels Nursing Home and so many have lost a valuable friend. He also attended the Wilmington Church of God.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Red and Edith Coleman, 4 brothers; Ralph Arthur, David Arthur, Bobby Arthur, and James Arthur, and 2 brother-in-laws; Marion Dickison and Jerome Wurhmann

Archie is survived by 3 brothers; Donald (Frances) Arthur Jr., Phillip (Lois) Arthur both of West Portsmouth and Richard Arthur of Blanchester, 2 sisters; Erma (Marion) Dickison of Blanchester and Betty (Jerome) Wurhmann of Wisconsin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Travis Corzatt officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.