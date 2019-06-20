ARCHIE C. ARTHUR

BLANCHESTER — Archie C. Arthur, 77 of Blanchester, formerly of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday June 19, 2019 at the Laurels of Blanchester. He was born February 13, 1942 in Portsmouth to the late Donald and Evelyn Coleman Arthur Sr.

Archie worked at Coney Island and retired from Sheridan Hotels in Columbus, Ohio. Archie loved Portsmouth Raceway Park and enjoyed working there. He loved to play bingo and cornhole. He was a great volunteer; in Portsmouth, he volunteered at the Eagles and American Legion and in Blanchester, he volunteered at the Continental Manor. He loved to help people, he was really loved at the Laurels Nursing Home and so many have lost a valuable friend. He also attended the Wilmington Church of God.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Red and Edith Coleman, 4 brothers; Ralph Arthur, David Arthur, Bobby Arthur, and James Arthur, and 2 brother-in-laws; Marion Dickison and Jerome Wurhmann

Archie is survived by 3 brothers; Donald (Frances) Arthur Jr., Phillip (Lois) Arthur both of West Portsmouth and Richard Arthur of Blanchester, 2 sisters; Erma (Marion) Dickison of Blanchester and Betty (Jerome) Wurhmann of Wisconsin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Travis Corzatt officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.