PORTSMOUTH-Arlene Janet Craycraft, 87, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born May 22, 1932, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Lafe and Polly Fraley. She was married to Harold R. Craycraft, who preceded her in death. She is survived by one daughter, Linda (Paul) Myers, of Fairborn, Ohio; two sons, Steve Craycraft (Linda), of Englewood, Ohio; Larry Craycraft, of Middletown, Ohio; two brothers, John M. Fraley, of Portsmouth, Raymond Fraley, of Portsmouth; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary, with interment at Memorial Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday one hour prior to the service. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com