Westland, MI – Arnold Eugene Havens, Sr., 91, of Westland, MI, formerly of Wheelersburg passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Heartland of Hospice in Canton, MI. Arnold was born February 5, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late John Franklin and Garnet Sturgill Havens. Arnold was a graduate of Portsmouth East High School class of 1947, retired from Ford Motor Credit Company and was a life member of Portsmouth Lodge #154 Elks. In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Havens, February 27, 2012. He is survived by a son, Arnold Havens, Jr.; two grandchildren, Anna Havens and Andy Havens; a great grandchild and a special friend, Georgia Cheek.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Monday from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.