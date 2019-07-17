ARNOLD RAYMOND MCPHETERS

PORTSMOUTH — Arnold Raymond McPheters, 72, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Ray was born December 15, 1946 in Covington, KY to the late James and Mary Goddard McPheters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie, and brother-in-law, Harold Neuer. Ray is survived by his wife, Diane Kinker McPheters, son, Adam McPheters, daughter, Jeanne Gullet, and sister, Barbara Kordis, three grandchildren, Kyle McPheters, Logan Gullet, and Mia McPheters.

Ray was a Navy Veteran serving during the Viet Nam War, he retired from USEC as an electrician, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Notre Dame Athletic Association, and the Portsmouth Elks Monday Night Golf League.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be Friday, July 19, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:30.