ARNOLD RAY MCPHETERS

PORTSMOUTH — Arnold Ray McPheters, 72, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Ray was born December 15, 1946 in Covington, KY to the late James and Mary Godert McPheters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Neuer. Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Kunkel McPheters, son, Adam McPheters, daughter, Jeannie Gullett, sister, Barbara Kordis, brother-in-law, Harold Neuer, and three grandchildren, Kyle McPheters, Logan Gullett, and Mia McPheters.

Ray was a Navy Veteran serving during the Viet Nam War, he retired from USEC as an electrician, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Notre Dame Athletic Association, and the Portsmouth Elks Monday Night Golf League.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Visitation for friends and family will be Friday, July 19, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ray's memory to Notre Dame High School or SOMC Hospi