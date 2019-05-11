ARTHUR CALVIN BAILEY

BLUE CREEK —Arthur Calvin Bailey age 90 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mr. Bailey was born on February 27, 1929, the son of the late Arthur and Edna (Kratzer) Bailey in Blue Creek, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters Jean Fite and Mildred Bailey and son-in-law Oris Abbott.

Calvin was a graduate of the Jefferson High School. He was a devout Christian of the Protestant faith. He was a retired farmer and U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Calvin was also a member of the Rome Masonic Lodge #535.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years Anna Louise (Charles) Bailey of Blue Creek, Ohio; daughter Deborah Abbott of Stout, Ohio; one sister Barbara Snodgrass of Canton, Ohio; two grandsons George Abbott and Grant Abbott both of West Union, Ohio and two nieces and three nephews and a host of friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:000 PM with Masonic services at 7:00 PM, at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

