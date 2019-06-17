ARTHUR A. TOLAND

SOUTH WEBSTER — Arthur A. Toland, age 83, of South Webster, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth. He was born June 12, 1936, a son of the late Alfred and Edna Miller Toland. He attended Pilgrim Wesleyan Church, was a Marine Veteran who loved talking about the Marines, and enjoyed being outdoors.

He is survived by two sons, Curtis (Diana) Toland and Jimmy Toland (Lou), both of South Webster; five daughters, Nancy Toland (Lenny) of Lyra, Edna (Steve) Clark, Hilda (Donnie) Litteral, Billie Toland, Kellie (Griffin) Kerns, all of South Webster; a brother, James Toland of Marion, OH; a sister, Ruth Hammonds of South Webster; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Eldridge Toland; a son, Carl Toland; three brothers, Russell, John and Dale Toland; sisters, Berneice Rawlins, Jacquelyn Sheppard; a half-brother, Tom Perry; and three grandchildren, Andy Toland, Jerome Toland, and Brandon Sudbrook.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at D.W. SWICK- NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster, with Pastor Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery with the James Dickey American Legion Post #23 providing military honors. Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.