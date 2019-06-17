Arthur Toland

ARTHUR A. TOLAND

SOUTH WEBSTER — Arthur A. Toland, age 83, of South Webster, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth. He was born June 12, 1936, a son of the late Alfred and Edna Miller Toland. He attended Pilgrim Wesleyan Church, was a Marine Veteran who loved talking about the Marines, and enjoyed being outdoors.

He is survived by two sons, Curtis (Diana) Toland and Jimmy Toland (Lou), both of South Webster; five daughters, Nancy Toland (Lenny) of Lyra, Edna (Steve) Clark, Hilda (Donnie) Litteral, Billie Toland, Kellie (Griffin) Kerns, all of South Webster; a brother, James Toland of Marion, OH; a sister, Ruth Hammonds of South Webster; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Eldridge Toland; a son, Carl Toland; three brothers, Russell, John and Dale Toland; sisters, Berneice Rawlins, Jacquelyn Sheppard; a half-brother, Tom Perry; and three grandchildren, Andy Toland, Jerome Toland, and Brandon Sudbrook.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at D.W. SWICK- NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster, with Pastor Ronnie Rawlins officiating. Interment will follow in South Webster Cemetery with the James Dickey American Legion Post #23 providing military honors. Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories and expressions of condolence may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from June 17 to June 18, 2019
