ARTIE ANN STAHLER

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Artie Ann Stahler, 81 of West Portsmouth died Monday, March 18, 2019, at her home. She was born September 7, 1937, in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late Everett and Ethel Everett Munn. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sons; James and David, 2 brothers; Clarence and Raymond, and 2 sisters; Ethel May and Mabel.

Artie is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Stahler who she married December 31, 1955 in Greenup, Kentucky, a daughter, Laura (Richard) Mershon of West Portsmouth, 4 grandchildren; Amanda (Tim) Literal, Becky (Alex) Vaught, David Stahler Jr., and Rachel Stahler Speck, 6 great-grandchildren; Sophia and Olivia Literal, Makenna and Reed Vaught, Holden Speck and Reese Journey, and a brother, Sherman Munn.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Rick Phillips officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.