MINFORD – Ashlee Brooke Colvin, 32 of Minford passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. A daughter of Roger L. Colvin of Minford and Cynthia Rose Knittle of Minford. She was a nurse's aide and waitress.

In addition to her parents she is survived by one son, Austin Foxx Colvin; one sister, Nikki Horr of Portsmouth; two nieces, Layla Kegg, Lilly Green, and grandparents, Bobby & Edith Colvin. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harold A. Rose and Christine D. Rose.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.