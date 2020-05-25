Ashley Robinson
MINFORD - Ashley Danielle Robinson, age 29, of Minford, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 2, 1990 in Portsmouth to Mark and Lisa Robinson. Ashley was a 2009 graduate of Clay High School where she participated in cheerleading, softball, track, cross-country, and the dance team. She attended SSU and was a state-certified Phlebotomist. Ashley enjoyed fashion and makeup artistry, traveling, cooking, and shopping. She attended Lakeside Community Church, loved animals, and more than anything loved spending time with her family. Ashley is survived by her parents, Mark and Lisa Robinson; brothers, Chris and wife, Brandy Robinson, Sgt. Tyler Robinson; and many friends. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Lakeside Community Church in New Boston with Pastor Gerald Penix officiating. D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston is handling the arrangements. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the church from 10 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Due to the national health advisories, we recommend wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Fond memories of Ashley and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.

