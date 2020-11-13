NEW BOSTON - Audrey I. Newsome, 93, of New Boston went to be with our Lord Monday, November 9, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. She was of the Baptist Faith. Born April 24, 1927 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late George and Bertha (Wolfe) Bishop. She was an avid reader, glorious homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Also, a proud Clay Panther. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, James Erwin Post Auxiliary, and a Kentucky Colonel.

Audrey was also preceded in death by her mother and father in law William and Rebecca (Amburgey) Newsome; sister Darlene Butler, two brothers, Donald and Harry Bishop; brothers-in-law, Cebert Newsome and Henry Butler; two sister-in-laws, Thelma Newsome and Edith (Hall) Bishop; three nieces, Tonda (Shump) Butler, Barbara Bishop and Carol (Newsome) Burnheimer.

Audrey is survived by her husband, Troy E. Newsome whom she married October 28, 1944 in Greenup, KY. One daughter, Toni (Vonald) Patrick; one granddaughter, Ragen Gillotte and one great-granddaughter, Draden Gillotte; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Newsome; three nephews George Bishop, Mike Mannarino and Ed Newsome; two nieces Cheryl (Jerry) Artis and Robin (Paul) Jones; special friends Angie Mullens and Rhonda Church. A special thank you to Heartland and SOMC Hospice.

There will be no public services at this time. Arrangements are being handles by the DW Swick Funeral Home in New Boston.