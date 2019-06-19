BARBARA S. CARVER

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Barbara Sue Carver, 52, of West Portsmouth, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at SOMC. She was born May 14, 1967 in Portsmouth to the late Paul Wayne and Agnes Evelyn Messer Winters.

Barbie was a 1985 Portsmouth West graduate and she attended the Pentecostal Church of Christ.

Surviving are her daughter, Adrienne Nicole (Jon) O'Mara of Dayton; two brothers, Lloyd Allen and Doug Winters; and three sisters, Ruth Blevins, Reva Harper and Nancy J. Yepez.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Winters.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Pastor Larry Blevins officiating. Inurnment will be in Squiers-Kallner Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to services.

