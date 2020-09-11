Barbara Cate

CLEARWATER, SOUTH PINES-Barbara Jean (Hinds), Myers, Moldoff, Cate went to be with the Lord on Sept. 5th, 2020. Barbara Jean was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Henry & Dorothy Hinds on March 26th, 1933 and was known by many as BJ, especially her five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands Earl Myers, Jack Moldoff, and Bernard Cate and granddaughter Dana Myers. BJ is survived by son Dan (Donna) Myers, daughters Rita Myers Ash, Kim (Ron) Greene, and three granddaughters Jessica, Jeanna, Bethany, and five great-grandchildren. Barbara was a hairdresser by trade but also worked as a secretary. Barbara was a member of Wheelersburg Church of Nazarene, Ohio. She retired in 1974 and moved to Florida and became a member of Cornerstone Community Church. She was a lovely singer and very active in her church. Barbara lived a beautiful life for her family and the Lord. She will be greatly missed. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Suncoast Hospice. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer a condolence to the family.