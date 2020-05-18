MAYSVILLE-Barbara J. Cooper, 84, passed on May 16, 2020, with her family at her bedside in Maysville, KY. Barbara was born to Paul Spry and Thressa M. Sykes Spry on April 30, 1936 in Portsmouth, Ohio.Graduating from Wheelersburg High School on May 19, 1952, she then went on and earned her Registered Nursing Certificate at Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 13, 1957.She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Maysville and when living in Sciotoville, she quilted with several close friends at Berean Baptist Church.Barbara married James L. Cooper, Sr. on October 7, 1957 and started a family in Norwood, Ohio.Preceding her in death are her husband and two grandkids.Surviving are seven children, Glen P., James L. Jr., Timothy D., Annette, Karen L., April A., and Donna M.; sixteen grandkids; eight great-grandkids and sisters Patty, Daisy, Fay and Kay.Barbara will be remembered for her kind hearted giving nature and strong faith in the Lord.A service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Doug Shelton officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.The family will receive guests at Brant's from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed.The service will be live streamed and viewable at www.brantfuneralservice.com on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020.