BARBARA ELLEN CROCKETT

WHEELERSBURG — Barbara Ellen Crockett, 35, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Barbara was born April 20, 1983 in Patuxent River, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Schumway Ramey. She was employed as a cook for Fred's Pizza and she attended Union Freewill Baptist Church. Barbara is survived by her parents; a son, Jonah Fraley; a daughter, Samantha Crockett and two sisters, Diana Ramey and Angela (Ryan) Stockham. She is also survived by a niece, Hannah Stockham and a nephew, Caleb Stockham.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, on Friday, from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service time. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.