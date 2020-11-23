1/1
Barbara Harris
1949 - 2020
WHEELERSBURG - Barbara Ann Harris, 71, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 20, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She was born June 19, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. Barbara attended Rubyville Community Church, she loved cleaning, watching television and surfing the internet. Barbara retired from housekeeping at SOMC.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Curtis Dale Harris; a son, Thomas Kimball and wife Michelle of Canton, OH; a sister, Deborah Bert and husband Roger of Monroe, MI; four grandchildren, Kenneth Kimball and wife Brittany of TN, Danny Kimball of Germany, Andrew Kimball of Canton and Jackie Craft and husband Seth of Canton; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastors Calvin Ray Evans and Brian Baer officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to current health recommendations masks are required at the services. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
NOV
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home-Wheelersburg Chapel
NOV
24
Interment
South Webster Cemetery
