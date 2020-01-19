LUCASVILLE – Barbara Ellen Holsinger, 74, of Lucasville passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Born December 20, 1945, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Simmie and Grace Osborne Alley, she was a nurse's aide, homemaker and attended Nile Community Church.

She is survived by one son, George E. Holsinger of Lucasville; three daughters, Bobbie Schackart, Deborah Long, Kimberly Long all of Lucasville; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and two brothers, Bob Alley of Waverly and Ben Alley of Beaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Holsinger on April 12, 2000; three brothers, William "Sprad" Alley, Roger Alley, Steve Alley, and one granddaughter, Garrie Weaver.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Rob Casey officiating. Burial will be in Jacobs Cemetery in Lucasville. Friends may call at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to www. edafh.com.