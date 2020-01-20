LUCASVILLE – Barbara Jean Horner, 82 of Lucasville passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Born November 24, 1937 in New Boston, a daughter of the late Chester V. and Edna Mae Howell Ross, she was 1956 graduate of New Boston High School, a homemaker and Business Manager for Horner & Sons Construction. She was Baptized May 22, 1971 and attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Portsmouth.

She is survived by two sons, Lindy (Lisa) Horner, II of Sciotoville, Bryan (Rebecca) Horner of Piketon; son-in-law, Randy Fraley of Clarktown; three granddaughters, Candace Horner, Brittney Horner (Kyle Whisnet), Mallery (Zach) Norris, and two great grandchildren, Taylor Madison Hayes and Briley Ann Whisnet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindy A. Horner on June 27, 2011; daughter, Belinda H. Fraley, and brother, Steven Ross.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday January 25, 2020 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Portsmouth with Doug Montgomery officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.