Barbara Johnson

STOCKDALE – Barbara Jean Johnson, 69, of Stockdale passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born December 24, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late John L. and Ruby (Judd) Davis, she was a homemaker and a member of Hamilton Glades Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Paul R. Johnson; two sons, Paul Christopher (Becky) Johnson, Jeremy James (Heather) Johnson; one daughter, Ruby Michele (Seth) Kearney; nine grandchildren, Richey (Tyler) Jackson, America Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Tait Johnson, Felicity Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Declan Kearney, Kylan Kearney, Britton Kearney; two great grandchildren, Silas Jackson, Sawyer Jackson, and two sisters, Shirley Doyle and Rhonda (Will) Wagonfield.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Bill Walk and Jimmy Dummitt officiating. Burial will be in Scioto Cemetery in Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
