STOCKDALE – Barbara Jean Johnson, 69, of Stockdale passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born December 24, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late John L. and Ruby (Judd) Davis, she was a homemaker and a member of Hamilton Glades Free Will Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Paul R. Johnson; two sons, Paul Christopher (Becky) Johnson, Jeremy James (Heather) Johnson; one daughter, Ruby Michele (Seth) Kearney; nine grandchildren, Richey (Tyler) Jackson, America Johnson, Skyler Johnson, Tait Johnson, Felicity Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Declan Kearney, Kylan Kearney, Britton Kearney; two great grandchildren, Silas Jackson, Sawyer Jackson, and two sisters, Shirley Doyle and Rhonda (Will) Wagonfield.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Bill Walk and Jimmy Dummitt officiating. Burial will be in Scioto Cemetery in Stockdale. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.