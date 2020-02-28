Wheelersburg-Barbara Ann Kennedy, 66, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. Barbara was born June 1, 1953 in Matewan, WV to the late Raymond Charles and Sarah Catherine Whaley Perkins. She was the retired owner of a commercial cleaning business and a member of Rubyville Community Church. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by seven brothers, Charles, Curtis, Doug, James, Randall, Ronnie and Bill Perkins and three sisters, Brenda, Mable and Betty. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Donald Kennedy. Also surviving is a son, Michael Ramey; a daughter, Zheva (Stacey) Bond; two brothers, Danny (Judy) Perkins and Keith (Anette) Perkins; three sisters, Linda Smith, Sue (Richard) Sierz, and Sheila (John) McDonald; grandchildren, Michael Ray, Jordan, Sierra, Jada, Trey, Trenten, Lane and Lacey; a great granddaughter, Laken Taylor and many special nieces and nephews. Barbara was a praying wife and mother and a woman of faith, devoted and loving to her family especially her grandchildren. The family wishes to make a special thanks to National Church Residence Hospice for the loving care they gave to Barbara.

Services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Rubyville Community Church with Pastor Calvin Ray Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg and at the church Tuesday 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.